OLEAN — Staff at Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce have been lining up activities and vendors for the first Jingle Bell Jubilee planned for Dec. 3 and 10 at Lincoln Park.
Miller’s Farm Market will be downtown Friday, Dec. 3, to host a wreath decoration class with a staff instructor. The Miller Wreath Jubilee class is $25 for a 20-inch wreath. To reserve your spot, call with payment to Miller’s Farm Market at 372-2521.
Hill View Stables of Olean will provide horse and wagon rides around Lincoln Park both nights.
The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts will set up both Fridays from 6 to 8:15 p.m. and will have a family photo craft, a series of kids make and take activities and an adult make and take activity.
The Tri-County Arts Council will have a make and take ceramic ornaments event. Folks can paint, decorate and then spray with a clear coat. They will have a ribbon tied on them for hanging. Supplies are limited and the arts council is having this as a free activity but donations are appreciated.
The Cocoa and Cookie Crawl and the Run Run Rudolph 5K are set for Friday, Dec. 10.
Erica Dreher, member services manager, said, “The Cocoa and Cookie Crawl is a family-friendly community event where you pay a small ticket fee, receive an (empty) cookie box, and then go to local businesses along North Union Street and fill the box with cookies.”
The Chamber has lined up Angee’s Restaurant, Village Green, Union Tea Café, Green Acres with La Dolce Vita as four stops along the crawl. Participants will redeem their voucher at each place as they crawl along Union Street under the holiday lights.
They may start or end wherever, but an additional stop will be at the Jingle Bell Jubilee under the pavilion with a stop at pop-up vendor, Crystal’s Confections, where that voucher will get you a sugar cookie, with small container of frosting and a knife to decorate at the jubilee or at home.
The fee to crawl is $10/individual or family of four $30. To register, go online to shop.oleanny.com, call 372-4433 or stop in the Chamber to sign up. Cookie packs will be available for pick up after Nov. 30 at the Chamber.
Dreher added, “The Run Run Rudolph 5K is confirmed as well. Participants will leave Four Mile Brewing Co. winding their way through the streets of Olean to the roundabout at Main Street, and will run under the holiday lights on North Union Street to Lincoln Park.”
The fee to register for the run is $15 through Dec. 6 and will go up to $20 from Dec. 7 through race day. The fee includes a Blitzen bag of bling — holiday light head band, Santa gaiter, arm light band and holiday bulbs necklace as well as a finisher’s medal.
Participants are encouraged to show their holiday flair with awards of Shop Olean Gift Certificates being given to the Most Merry individual and group of $50 and $100, respectively. There will be no official time kept.
Additional information will be announced as more activities are confirmed. For more information or questions, contact GOACC at 372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.