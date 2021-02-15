OLEAN — While another heavy winter storm stretching from southern Texas to northern Maine was expected to bring heavy, wet snow to Upstate New York, weather forecasters said our corner of Western New York would be spared the worst.
However, the National Weather Service in Buffalo said Cattaraugus County could see 5 to 8 inches of snow in a new weather system by Friday.
“All the heavier snow will end by (Tuesday) afternoon,” said Steve Welch, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Only light accumulation was expected for the Olean area and most of Cattaraugus County.
Temperatures will hover in the low 30s Tuesday, dropping down to single digits into the night and early Wednesday.
While the sun will likely come out Wednesday, the temperature is only expected to rise to about 20 degrees and then drop to the mid-teens overnight into Thursday.
“Snow will be moving into the area by mid- to late morning Thursday,” Welch said. “That will continue with light snow through the afternoon. Accumulation is expected to be between 5 and 8 inches.
“It’s a little uncertain right now because of the track of the storm,” Welch said. “Our predictions right now only go through Thursday evening. ... It’s a widespread event so the whole county will get about the same accumulation.”
Temperatures will stay steady in the mid-20s throughout Thursday through Friday night, when temperatures will drop to the teens.
The heaviest snow was expected to fall to the north and east of the Olean area — Syracuse was expected to get 9 inches of the heavy, wet stuff.
Syracuse about 9 inches. In Binghamton and Albany, a couple of inches of snow are expected with a greater mixture of sleet and a thin layer of ice. Warmer temperatures in Central New York and the Southern Tier could mean sleet and possibly even rain by Tuesday afternoon.