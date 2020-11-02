OLEAN — An area man finally got access to broadband internet at his home last month — and before he knew it, he found himself in an online contest to win a bike designed by Orange County Choppers.
And you can help.
Edward Lathrop, a machinist at Napoleon Engineering in Olean, saw a notice about an OCC Dream Bike contest in his newsfeed shortly after setting up a Facebook account in September.
Valued at over $100,000, a custom-made dream bike built by Paul Teutul Sr. and his crew at Orange County Choppers, will be the grand prize in what their Facebook page describes as “the first competition of its kind: an online voting competition where those registered have the chance to receive” that motorcycle.
And if getting to help design, and getting ownership of, a custom-built motorcycle valued over $100,000 wasn’t enough, there’s more.
“This year’s winner will also join Paul Teutul Sr. and the Orange County Choppers crew on an upcoming episode (of the TV show “American Chopper”) and receive their very own feature on the cover of Cycle Source Magazine!,” according to OCC’s Facebook page.
After seeing that, there was no doubt.
“Yeah, I’ve got to give this a shot,” Lathrop said. “I think a SpaceX design would be really cool.”
In late September or early October, he submitted a photo of himself on his bike.
Lathrop made it to the Eastern Seacoast Group, joining about 170 other bikers in their race to reach the finish line.
“I’ve made it to fifth place,” Lathrop said Saturday. By Sunday he was gaining speed and is currently in fourth place. The top 15 in each divisional group advance to another round.
Voting started Oct. 26 and you can vote for Lathrop at dreamchopper.com/2020/edward-lathrop daily until 11 p.m. Thursday.
Orange County Choppers is a custom shop in Newburgh, Orange County, about an hour north of New York City. The shop was made popular by “American Chopper,” featuring Teutul and his two sons, Paul Jr. and Mikey, which ran from 2002-08 and then was renewed in 2013.