OLEAN — Olean General Hospital has been awarded three-year reaccreditations in nuclear medicine and breast ultrasound as the result of an extensive review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR practice parameters and technical standards, following a peer review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
Nuclear medicine uses radioactive tracers to capture internal images of the body that cannot be done using other imaging procedures and offers the potential to identify and treat diseases in earlier stages.
Breast ultrasound uses sound waves to produce images of the breast to help diagnose breast lumps or other abnormalities found during initial exams or mammograms.