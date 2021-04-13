Jade Maybee, RN, received Olean General Hospital’s March Star Award.
“Jade takes excellent care of her patients. She is a strong advocate for her patients, giving them a voice when they are unable to themselves. Jade is also quite a team member. She often asks her colleagues if she can help them in any way.
Jade is an effective communicator. She relays appropriate information to providers when necessary. Jade is an excellent nurse who takes pride in her performance.
She definitely deserves the honor of the Star Award. She has worked on the COVID unit since the pandemic began,” according to her nomination.
Angela White, case manager, received Bradford Regional Medical Center’s March Star Award.
“People often say it takes a village but I don’t think we should underestimate the power of one person either. Angela exemplifies teamwork and excellence in performance. On a very busy day for her department and ours, she evaluated three patients, obtained bed assignments and collaborated with the team.
I later learned Angela ended up working late into the night to finish her own duties. Her motivations and actions improved the care of patients needing help,” according to her nomination.
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence.