OLEAN — While a snow emergency was declared by the governor in more than 40 counties to the east, Olean and the surrounding region were spared the heavy snowfall burying the East Coast.
Snowfall across Cattaraugus County overnight into Monday varied depending on where you live, according to Dave Thomas, meteorologist at National Weather Service in Buffalo.
“We don’t have too many reports from Cattaraugus County,” Thomas said Monday. “People typically just report in once a day, usually in the morning.”
At 7 a.m., Little Valley topped out with 3 inches of accumulation, Franklinville with an inch-and-a-half and Ischua with 1.3 inches of snow.
Olean’s measurement, taken at 7:30 a.m., came in at 2 inches, while snowfall in the town of Cattaraugus, in a reading taken at 8 a.m., received just half an inch.
The area can expect to see another 2 to 4 inches of snow tapering off Tuesday night.
“Nothing significant but it will keep the roads slick (throughout tonight)” Hitchcock said.
Warmer temperatures will move in and by Thursday the high could be close to 40, but the cold will return for the end of the week, which should be back in the 20s for a high on Saturday.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo warned of public transit and possible road closures as the nor’easter was expected to dump up to 2 feet of snow in New York City as well as several other regions across the state.
While the most significant snowfall was expected to accumulate in New York City as well as the Mid-Hudson Valley, the entire state will see at least some snowfall from the slow-moving storm. The area around Albany was expected to get between 8 inches and a foot of snow.
Cuomo declared a state of emergency for 44 counties.
In addition to the storm stretching resources because it is going to impact such a large swath of the state, Cuomo also said as much as 2 inches of snow per hour could fall, making it impossible to keep roads clear.
“So it’s the rate of snowfall, the total accumulation and the duration of the storm” that is the problem, Cuomo said.
The New York City Transit Authority suspended all outdoor subway service Monday afternoon, while many flights were also delayed or canceled and downstate commuter rails are preparing for early suspension of operations.
Cuomo also alluded to the possibility of major downstate roadways being closed if the storm creates further hazardous conditions.
“The bottom line is this is a serious situation,” he said. “Expect major closures so you are not surprised, and we don’t want anyone stranded in a location where they can’t get home again.”