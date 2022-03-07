SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Public Library will host a meet-and-greet with author Isaiah Rashad II at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
A Buffalo native, Rashad will be discussing his new book, “Homicide of a Rat,” which discusses questions of right and wrong, and might make you second guess what you believe.
He is a former gang member who rose to become a U.S. Army soldier and Gulf War veteran, police officer and college assistant professor turned author.
Also a stone carver, Rashad crafted the Silent Policeman sculpture in downtown Olean in 2017.
Rashad holds a Masters of Divinity in global leadership degree, a bachelor’s in both global and cultural studies as well as Christian ministry in counseling and an associates’ in research and investigations.
Isaiah is the author of several books including “Man’s Search for Peace,” a 2020 Pulitzer Prize contender.