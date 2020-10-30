WEST VALLEY — The West Valley Volunteer Hose Company has announced that nominations are open for the Kenton Hoppel Memorial Outstanding Community Service Award.
The Kenton Hoppel Outstanding Community Service Award recognizes an individual that has chosen to enroll in post-secondary education in the field of firematic, emergency services or health care.
Qualifying individuals are community members who, by devoting their time, talents and expertise to serve the public good, have made significant, demonstrable and direct contributions to society’s well-being.
Award recipient(s) receive a cash award and recognition on an official plaque in the West Valley Firemen’s Memorial Training Center. The intent of the cash award is to further education in the field of firematic, emergency services or health care.
This scholarship is available to individuals in Cattaraugus and Erie County.
WVVHC seeks nominees who: (1) have affected society in one or more positive ways that foster long-term change to the public good; (2) have employed an innovative approach to their service; and (3) stand out among peers as individuals whose service has produced extraordinary results.
For additional details and nomination forms please visit our website: www.wvfd.org