SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District has announced nominating petitions are available for this year’s school board election May 16.
The one candidate receiving the highest number of votes will be assigned an unexpired term immediately following the election and a five-year term beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2028. The candidate with the second-highest number of votes will be assigned the five-year term seat beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2028
To qualify as a candidate, one must be a qualified voter and a district resident for one year immediately prior to May 16. Each candidate must also file with the district clerk a nominating petition containing the signature and legal address of no fewer than 100 qualified voters living in the district by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.
A qualified voter must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years old, a district resident for 30 days immediately prior to the date of the election, with their current address either correctly filed at the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections in Little Valley, documented on the Seneca Nation Tribal Roll or properly registered at the district’s registration to be held April 25.
Native Americans who are properly registered and residing on the Allegany Territory in the Steamburg or Coldspring areas, which is located outside of such city school district, for a period of 30 days preceding the election are eligible to vote in this school district’s election.
Nominating petitions and further information are available from Janet L. Koch, District Clerk, during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., by calling (716) 945-2400 ext. 4025.
The annual school board election will be held Tuesday, May 16 in the Salamanca High School gymnasium, 50 Iroquois Drive, from noon to 9 p.m.
