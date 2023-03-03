SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District has announced nominating petitions are available for this year’s school board election May 16.

The one candidate receiving the highest number of votes will be assigned an unexpired term immediately following the election and a five-year term beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2028. The candidate with the second-highest number of votes will be assigned the five-year term seat beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2028

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Local & Social