SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District has announced nominating petitions are available for this year’s school board election May 17.
The one candidate receiving the highest number of votes will be assigned the five-year term seat beginning on July 1 and expiring June 30, 2027. The one candidate receiving the second most votes will be assigned the unexpired term beginning May 18 and expiring on June 30, 2023.
To qualify as a candidate, one must be a qualified voter and a district resident for one year immediately prior to May 17. Each candidate must also file with the district clerk a nominating petition containing the signature and legal address of no fewer than 100 qualified voters living in the district by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. A qualified voter must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years old, a district resident for 30 days immediately prior to the date of the election, with their current address either correctly filed at the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections in Little Valley, documented on the Seneca Nation Tribal Roll or properly registered at the district's registration to be held April 18.
Native Americans who are properly registered and residing on the Allegany Territory in the Steamburg or Coldspring areas, which is located outside of such city school district, for a period of 30 days preceding the election are eligible to vote in this school district’s election.
Nominating petitions and further information are available from Janet L. Koch, District Clerk, during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., by calling (716) 945-2400 ext. 4025.
The annual school board election will be held Tuesday, May 17 in the Salamanca High School gymnasium, 50 Iroquois Drive, from noon to 9 p.m.