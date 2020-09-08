OLEAN — The Olean Rotary Club has announced the two winners of their 2020 scholarships.
Kayleigh Nolder, a graduate of Hinsdale Central School, has been awarded a $500 scholarship to further her education at Jamestown Community College to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.
Nolder graduated with a regents diploma, as well as CA-BOCES with a medical professions determination, and holds a Phlebotomy Technician Certification; Clinical Medical Assistant Certification; Adult, Child and Infant Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Certification; Automated External Defibrillator Certification; First-Training; and Certified Nursing Assistant.
She has job-shadowed a physician in primary care, as well as interned at Olean General Hospital and The Pines in Olean, where she had hands-on patient care.
She has also volunteered at OGH as a compassionate companion and runner in the Emergency Room and Human Resources, as well as shadowing obstetricians, pediatricians and floor nurses.
She also has training in interpersonal and communication skills; teamwork; team management; problem solving; patient ambulation and transportation.
AMELIA Mascioni has been awarded a $500 Olean Rotary BOCES scholarship, to be used toward her further education to become an elementary school teacher.
Mascioni graduated from Allegany-Limestone High School, as well as CA-BOCES with a certificate in early childhood education.
Amelia has gained early experience working with young students, by being an aide in a kindergarten class, as well as preparing theme-based lesson plans. She also gained experience by working as a nanny.
At Allegany-Limestone, she was a member of Friends of Rachel, a national group named after a girl’s suicide caused by bullying, who do random acts of kindness for other students in school. She was also involved in various school sports programs.
Those who recommended her for this scholarship say she is an amazing young women. She is a hardworking student who gives a 100% at all times.