SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education Tuesday received their first glimpse at the upcoming 2022-23 budget, which again includes no change in the tax levy.
Karen Magara, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations, presented the preliminary $47.4 million budget to district officials about two months out from when it’ll be voted upon by district residents.
For taxpayers, the levy is expected to remain flat at $250,000, Magara said, which it has been since 2017. This steady levy is a significant drop from the $3.42 million tax levy in 2013, a roughly 92 percent reduction over four years.
“We could raise our taxes up to 3.39 percent, which is our 2 percent tax cap levy,” she said. “But 3 percent for us with the $250,000 levy is $8,471, so we’re not going to do that.”
At this point, Magara said several unknowns are impacting the final development of the budget, including another uptick in coronavirus cases, enrollment fluctuations and special education cost fluctuation.
“It changes on a day-to-day basis as kids are coming in or kids leaving the district or going from a BOCES program to a district program, or a district program to a BOCES program,” she said.
The overall budget is projected to drop about 1% from the current year, a decrease of roughly $284,000. Magara said one of the biggest increases will be in Indigenous Tution/Transportation, which will see about a 55% increase from 8 million to $12.39 million. Additionally, state aid will increase by about $1.65 million to $24.69 million.
“Because the number of Indigenous students we have has increased a little bit, and our overall budget has increased tremendously, our revenues from tuition and transportation contracts is also up,” she said.
However, with both Indigenous tuition and transportation and state aid increasing, the district’s Impact Aid amounts were nearly cut in half from $12.3 million to $6.3 million, Magara explained. Additionally, miscellaneous revenues increased by about $57,500 and fun balance/reserves decreased by about $400,000.
For expenditures, the largest increases are in instructional and benefits, making up about 70% of the overall budget. Instructional is projected to increase $1.48 million, or 6%, and benefits are projected to increase $1.73 million, or 21%.
“Health insurance alone is taking a 10-percent increase this year because of the huge costs being incurred with our health insurance plan,” Magara said. “These costs are much lower than we could get going out to the market.”
Magara said most of the staff is either recent hires or have been in the district for many years, and those district veterans have a lot of years and sick days added up to be paid out.
For the facilities, Magara said a 30% increase of about $783,000 is partially due to the district now having to take care of Veterans Memorial Park as well as utility bill increases.
“The big thing in facilities that they requested is to replace three of 15 water pumps, and that’s going to be a cost of $180,000,” she said. “They’re also looking at replacing all the basketball hoops in the gyms because they’re continuously being fixed to make sure they’re safe.”
Also in expenditures, debt services are seeing a slight increase of $392,000, about 13%, for the latest phase of the ongoing capital project to be completed, Magara explained. Minimal increases of several thousand dollars are also seen in administration and transportation costs.
“Transfers are down $4.7 million because last year we had a $5 million transfer into the capital fund to cover some of the costs on the (phase) 3.2 project, but this year we do not,” she said.
The district is expecting seven retirements whose positions will need to be filled, Magara said. Nine new positions were proposed for the budget and five other potential positions could be created or filled based on justifications from principals.
The annual budget vote and school board election will be held Tuesday, May 17 in the high school gymnasium from noon to 9 p.m. for eligible voters.