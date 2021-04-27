SALAMANCA — A fire in the city early Monday resulted in damage to a residence and no injuries.
Salamanca firefighters responded to a structure fire at 51 Fawn Ave. at 12:26 a.m. Monday, Acting Fire Chief Tom Sturdevant reported. Firefighters on the scene reported light to moderate smoke conditions.
The fire was contained by the home’s resident to an upstairs bedroom and finally extinguished by firefighters, Sturdevant said.
The fire was later ruled an accident. The residents are temporarily displaced and staying with family.
About $5,000 in damage was caused by the fire, Sturdevant said.
The city fire department was assisted by Seneca EMS.