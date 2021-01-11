HINSDALE — No injuries were reported in a structure fire at a Route 16 residence in Hinsdale Saturday morning.
The Hinsdale Fire Department and Westons Mills Fire Department were both dispatched at approximately 10:23 a.m., according to Hinsdale VFD’s Facebook page.
Upon arrival, Chief Kelly Karst reported seeing smoke coming from a mobile home and that all occupants were safely out.
Upon making entry into the structure, a fire was reportedly located in the wall behind a propane heater. While extensive overhaul was reportedly necessary, the fire was “knocked down within minutes of dispatch” and damage to the structure was minimal.
Units on scene included E-51 and 52, TA-114 and AM-238. The Allegany VFD covered the district until about 11:45 a.m., when units were back in service.