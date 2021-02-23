New York Army National Guard announces promotions
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard, in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Olean residents include:
- Graham Kinnaird, assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private on Jan. 30.
- Dylan Main, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance & Target Acquisition), received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Jan. 22.