OLEAN — Southern Tier Symphony, a regional orchestra bringing professional musicians together for concerts, offers experiences from the comfort of home to the concert hall.
The new symphony website, www.southerntiersymph.org, is the hub.
The website offers access to the Southern Tier Symphony’s YouTube channel, where it’s easy to catch up on last season’s virtual concerts performed by symphony musicians.
“With the pandemic we wanted to figure out how we could still engage with our audience even though we couldn’t be together in the traditional concert hall,” said Laura Peterson, executive director of the Southern Tier Symphony.
The symphony offered three online programs of music and stories.
“We had to get creative,” said Benjamin Grow, music director and conductor of the Southern Tier Symphony. “What we came up with were these virtual concerts. We used technology and the internet to bring orchestra members together from different locations and situations. We stretched the idea to include sharing stories from our members and other prominent musicians from our community. We were able to stay connected.”
The website keeps that connection. Past online programs are available. Upcoming live performance information and tickets are there too.
The symphony is preparing for live performances March 19-20 at the symphony’s host venues, St. Bonaventure University, Quick Center for the Arts and University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Bromeley Family Theatre.
Check the website for Covid-19 guidelines.