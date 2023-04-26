OLEAN — ERA Team VP Real Estate announced the opening of its new office in Olean, located at 483 N. Union St., and will host a ribbon-cutting and open house.
ERA Team VP has been a staple in Western New York and Northeast Pennsylvania communities for over 30 years and is thrilled to be expanding into the Olean area. With offices in Mayville, Jamestown, Arcade, Ellicottville, Warren, Pa. and Bradford, Pa., broker/owner, Bill Soffel and his team felt that a location in Olean was a great opportunity.
“This move is not only important to the growth of our company, it also creates new opportunities for our agents to better serve their current and potential clients in Olean,” said Soffel. “Our team of agents in Olean are well versed in the area and have long-standing relationships with many of the community members, so it makes sense to put roots down in the community we’re already serving and want to continue serving. We’re looking forward to welcoming fellow business owners and community members to see our new space and meet our team if they haven’t already!”
ERA Team VP’s ribbon cutting and open house event will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. May 18. Refreshments and door prizes will be available.
For more information about ERA Team VP, visit www.erateamvp.com.