OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College's Cattaraugus County Campus welcomed a new professor and a new director of libraries this semester.
Dr. Arnaud Lambert is an associate professor of anthropology/sociology on the Cattaraugus County Campus and supports curriculum on the Jamestown campus.
Lambert has a Ph.D. in anthropology from Brandeis University of Waltham, Mass., a master’s in anthropology from the University of Iowa and a bachelor’s in anthropology from the University of Rhode Island. He comes to JCC from Onondaga Community College, where he taught anthropology.
Dawn Walton is the director of libraries for all JCC locations. She has a master’s degree in library science from the University at Buffalo and a bachelor’s in English from Edinboro (Pa.) University. Walton joined JCC in June as digital resources manager and prior to that served as associate director for user services and assessment at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington Randall Library.