New exhibit opens at Cattaraugus County Museum

MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library announces that its new exhibit, “Our Veterans, Their Stories,” is officially open to the public.
The exhibit is running in conjunction with the “Our Veterans, Their Stories” project which, in a joint effort of the Cattaraugus County Museum, Cattaraugus County departments of Veterans Services and Aging, aims to record the oral histories of veterans from Cattaraugus County and make the resulting interviews available both at the museum and online.
The centerpiece of the current exhibit is a new touchscreen kiosk that allows visitors to view all of the interviews, both resulting from this project and from a similar project completed in 2008 by Vincent Oliverio. The kiosk is housed in a cabinet designed and built by students at the Ellicottville BOCES as part of that 2008 project.
Also included in the exhibit are uniforms and items from the military careers of veterans from Cattaraugus County, some from participants in the project.
The “Our Veterans, Their Stories” project is open to all veterans from Cattaraugus County, from all branches of service including National Guard and reserves. To participate, contact Veterans Services Director Steve McCord at (716) 701-3298 or visit www.cattco.org/veterans-stories.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16 in Machias. The museum’s regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with hours on the third Saturday of each month from May to October, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information, call (716) 353-8200 or visit www.cattco.org/museum.