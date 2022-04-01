OLEAN — In what has become an Easter tradition in Portville and Olean, the New Directions Youth and Family Services’ Westons Mills Agency Operated Boarding Home will welcome children to its 17th annual Westons Mills Easter Egg Hunt.
The egg hunt is set for 10 a.m. April 9 for children 12 and under. There will be prizes for all children in attendance, who will also get to meet the Easter Bunny. The event is free and will take place on the boarding home grounds at 1359 Olean-Portville Road in Portville.
The event will also give those in the community the opportunity to donate nonperishable food items to the Portville Food Pantry. In the past, the event has collected a significant amount of food for the pantry which provides supplemental and emergency food for Portville residents.
This year’s goal is to collect 200 pounds for the pantry. Non-perishable food donations will also be accepted Monday through Friday at the main offices of Portville elementary and high schools.