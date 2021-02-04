LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has announced the addition of a new canine to the department.
Silas, a 14-month-old Labrador Retriever, began his work with the office in December, with his partner, Deputy Kale Luce. Silas and Deputy Luce are a certified Law Enforcement Investigative Therapy Canine Team.
K9 Silas works with Deputy Luce every day in the Randolph Central School District, where Deputy Luce is assigned as the school resource officer.
The pair attended the Paws and Stripes College at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Cocoa, Fla., where they successfully completed the United K9’s Law Enforcement and Multi-discipline Therapy Dog Training Course, as well as the AKC Canine Good Citizen test.
The goal for Deputy Luce and Silas is to build positive interactions with students and staff, so that Silas can be utilized to reduce anxiety during stressful events, de-escalate tense situations and open up avenues for communication with persons in crisis.
Silas can also be utilized to help children and adult victims when interacting with law enforcement, during interviews as well as responding to acts of violence against children, serious accidents and providing emotional support and anxiety reduction for first responders.
In a statement, Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb expressed thanks to Superintendent Kaine Kelly and the Randolph Central School District Board of Education for partnering with the Sheriff’s Office to bring Silas into the school community, where he has already proven to be an asset. Sheriff Whitcomb also thanked the Randolph Veterinary Clinic for their support and Purina for Silas’ food.