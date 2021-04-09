PORTVILLE — Mother Nature was brilliant when she planned her flower gardens as she created a large variety of species that would bloom at different times beginning in spring and ending in fall.
By staggering their growth and bloom periods, she ensured that there would be food available for wildlife over a wide expanse of time. And as spring is newly here, it is time to start searching for early season wildflowers.
To get started, learn about some of Pfeiffer Nature Center's local flowers on this self-led walk at their Lillibridge property.
Begin this walk at the Lillibridge Kiosk where a map will be available to guide you. This walk will be available through the month of April.
The center asks that patrons share their pictures and let them know how you enjoyed your visit by e-mailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org.