MACHIAS — No injuries were reported as several departments responded to a house fire in Machias Thursday evening.
According to a Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher, a structure fire was initially reported at 7:21 p.m. Thursday at 4294 Bird Road. Crews from Springville, Cuba, Chaffee-Sardinia, Yorkshire, Delevan, Franklinville, Ischua, Machias and Arcade helped fight the blaze.
Route 242 was closed between Very and Bakerstand roads from 8:01 p.m. to 12:27 a.m. Friday due to the efforts to extinguish the fire. The scene was reported clear shortly after midnight.
Cattaraugus County real property records indicate the structure is a single family residence owned by Henrietta and Bruce Wilson Sr., and valued at $90,800.
The dispatcher was unable to comment on the cause of the fire, but urged area residents to exercise caution with any outdoor fire due to the recent dry weather combined with wind.
No further information was available Friday.