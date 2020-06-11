KILL BUCK — A structure fire on Killbuck Road Thursday evening resulted in several fire companies being called in to assist.
The blaze in a building at 4187 Killbuck Road was first reported at 4:35 p.m. A Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher stated that departments from Kill Buck, Salamanca, Great Valley, Allegany, Ellicottville, Limestone and the Seneca Nation had responded.
Emergency radio communications indicated that there was an urgent need for tankers and more water at the scene.
Cattaraugus County Real Property records list the building as a manufacturing structure valued at $40,000. The owner is identified as Donald A. Vershay of Snyder.
Many units cleared the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m., though fire investigators were still on the scene.
A representative of the Kill Buck Volunteer Fire Department declined to comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.