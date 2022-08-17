WESTONS MILLS — Several fire departments were called in to deal with a structure fire on Haskell Road Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher, a call reporting a working structure fire at 1937 Haskell Road was received at 3:01 p.m.
Crews from Westons Mills, Portville, Allegany, Olean City, Town of Olean, Cuba, Bolivar, Otto Township, Limestone and Clarksville were all called to help deal with the blaze.
The scene was reported clear at 8:08 p.m.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property records, the property is owned by Stanley M. Zalwsky of that address. The two-story, five-bedroom home is assessed at $38,100 at an 86% equalization rate.
No further information was available Tuesday night.