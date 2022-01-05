PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center is planning a Moonlit Stroll at Lillibridge for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
The walk will begin at the Lillibridge kiosk and travel through the old-growth forest to the top of the Pinkster trail overlooking the Lillibridge field.
From that vantage point, participants will admire the night sky and learn some fun and interesting facts about the moon.
Be sure to dress appropriately and wear sturdy shoes. Bring a flashlight and also binoculars if you have them to Lillibridge Preserve, 1974 Lillibridge Road.
The hike is free for members, $5 for non-members and free for children 13 and under. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required by Jan. 13. Email naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call 933-0187.
COVID safety measures will be followed. The hike will be canceled if there is cloud cover or poor weather conditions. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice on the top of our website home page.