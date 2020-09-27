OLEAN ─ Tracy Mitrano, in her second turn running for Congress in the 23rd District against incumbent Rep. Tom Reed, didn’t spare words in Franchot Park Saturday about their differences.
After an introduction by Ross Scott, who is running for the State Assembly against incumbent Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, of the 148th District, Mitrano quickly went on offense.
“We are here because we need a change in the 23rd District seat,” Mitrano said. “We need unity and change. … Just ask yourself, ‘What has Tom Reed done in his administration for you in Cattaraugus County?"
Mitrano said Reed, R-Corning, voted against Social Security and for tax cuts for the wealthy, while the Problem Solvers Caucus he co-chairs with a New Jersey Democrat has "passed no legislation,” except for a procedural item.
“I am not a cookie-cutter Democrat," Mitrano said. "I am going to go and fight for what you need in this district."
Members of the crowd of 75 people expressed what they feel the district needs. From unions to the importance of the U.S. Census, from hunger to infrastructure, members of the crowd said they wanted it all addressed. The voting process for the Nov. 3 election was also viewed as an important topic.
One of the first questions Mitrano got was about the best way to vote in November.
While Mitrano told the audience it depended on “whatever is the safest way for you,” that it is an individual decision as to vote absentee ballot or in person.
Cattaraugus County Board of Elections Commissioner Kevin Burleson, who was on hand, answered questions.
He stressed that people mailing in their vote need make sure to sign the ballot envelope and have it witnessed if needed. He stressed not to tape the ballot envelope, as it could be interpreted to have been tampered with.
The early voting period runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1 at either the office of the board of elections in Little Valley or Cutco Theater at Jamestown Community College. For more information, visit cattco.org.
“I believe we’ll have a fair election in this district,” Burleson when questioned about voter safety. “I’ve met with both Republican and Democratic chairs,” and assured the crowd that Cattaraugus County keeps paper records.
Mitrano urged people to carry voter registration applications with them and encourage people to vote, reminding that "democracy is not a given. There are elements that want to undermine it."
She said Reed has failed to stand up to President Donald Trump's "politicization of Russian interference" in the United States' election.
"Reed hasn’t got the guts to stand up to this president," she said. "He should have stood up when the president disrespected our military and when Russia put a bounty on our soldiers. … I believe the most insidious thing about our president is undermining the trust” of Americans in our institutions.
As to the transfer of power should the president lose the election, Mitrano said there will likely be a lot of legislation down the road that will mandate for future politicians the unwritten rules that have always been taken for granted.
“It’s possible it will be a Supreme Court decision," she said. “We will see what we see.”
Accessible broadband internet was on many people’s minds and Mitrano came with statistics ─ 30% of area residences don’t have any internet and 30% have inadequate internet, leading to one-sixth of school-age children without a way to be educated in their home.
“(Gov. Andrew) Cuomo has had a program, allegedly, and he should have known it wouldn’t work if he had thought west of the Hudson,” she said, saying that the Cuomo administration has been giving money to large for-profit companies instead of giving money to counties for the infrastructure needed for better internet access.
When asked about the first coronavirus stimulus package, Mitrano said she would have voted for it — as did Reed — because people needed the relief.
“But,” she added, “I would have asked why the stimulus was focused on giving money to large corporations."
She believes that stimulus money needs to be hrlping municipalities and to help protect the many small businesses in the district, local farms among them.
Agriculture is a significant part of the economy in the 23rd District and Mitrano had another statistic: 11 farmers committed suicide in the district in 2019. Social security paid out to those survivors, some of them young children, would be better put to use in helping local farmers before they reach despair over finances and their futures.
That led to a question about vocational education and training, which she agreed is critical as not everyone wants to go to college. And without Pre-K and early Head Start, children walk into a public school “just bringing every problem with them” that wasn’t addressed in their lives earlier.
Affordable healthcare was also a concern to many.
“We lack affordable, comprehensive healthcare,” she said, pointing out that an investor looking to locate a business wants healthy people.”
Mitrano also said she believes lifesaving medications should cost pennies and pharmaceutical companies shouldn’t be allowed to make a minor, insignificant change in the drug profile so they can go back and charge sky-high prices.
A healthcare worker pointed out that while people want to stay in their homes, there are few healthcare workers to help them because of low wages.