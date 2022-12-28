After the extreme cold and bitter wind chills experienced by all of Western New York over the Christmas weekend, the weather pendulum will swing the other way for the upcoming holiday weekend.
Considerably warmer temperatures are forecast for this week for Olean and the surrounding area, while rain is in the forecast this weekend.
Mike Fries, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said temperatures will continue to rise through the week, possibly reaching the low 50s by Friday. The weekend will be slightly cooler, with daytime highs in the mid-40s. Both Saturday and Sunday are likely to see rainfall, which will be steady at times.
State, county and municipal officials in Western New York have already expressed concern over the possibility of flooding, given the amount of snow that will be melting — with rain added to the mix.
“Basically, the atmosphere is going back to a very ‘La Niña’- driven weather pattern with the cold bottled up out West and the East seeing much more mild weather,” Fries explained.
Those who enjoy the colder weather and were looking forward to cross country skiing or snowshoeing will have to wait a while, it seems, as the mild weather will be hanging around for the first part of winter.
“All of our climate outlooks for the next several weeks forecast above-normal temperatures,” Fries said.