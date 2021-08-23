OLEAN — Just like many other organizations around the country, Mercy Flight had to downsize its open house in June 2020 due to COVID-19.
This year, though the public health threat is still ongoing, Mercy Flight is prepared to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Mercy Flight organization, based in Buffalo, at the Louis A. Magnano Mercy Flight Hangar at Olean General Hospital on Sept. 12, from 1 to 5 p.m.
“Experience our mission and learn important safety tips,” said Keri Simon, outreach coordinator for Mercy Flight. “We’ll do the best we can to keep everyone safe.”
Children and adults will enjoy the anniversary cake, while it lasts, and coffee will be provided. A children’s craft table will also be available, which is always popular with youngsters of all ages.
Sparky the Fire Dog will make an appearance, along with area fire departments that will be prepared to show off their vehicles and have an equipment demonstration. Those in attendance will be able to talk to firefighters and actually get in the fire trucks and ambulances. If not on a mission, people can get a close-up look at what goes on during an emergency in the Mercy Flight helicopters.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office will also be present with a demonstration of their K-9 unit and the Olean Police Department will make an appearance.
“We have two organizations that are coming down to check car seats, Ardent Solutions (of Wellsville) and the New York State Police,” Simon noted. “What they’re doing, is they teamed up so they’re going to be able to provide car seats for youth that don’t have them or if their current seats are not safe.”
Child safety ID cards will also be available.
A basket raffle will keep adults entertained, as will DJ Squirrel, who will be providing music. Trappers Chicken will be on site for the purchase of chicken barbecue dinners.
For more information on the event, contact Simon at (716) 307-6416.