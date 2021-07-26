OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is now accepting applications for this year’s grants from the Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus County Fund.
Applications are due Sept. 1.
The grant application can be accessed at cattfoundation.org/grant-seekers/grant-opportunities/. “The online application has now moved to a new, fully electronic process this year,” Buchheit said.
Grants from this fund support program services and activities that promote and support mental wellness in Cattaraugus County.
“As we continue to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that a priority area of support is mental health and wellness services, said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “The isolation related to shutdowns and safety protocols have created difficulty for those seeking these services and resources, making this grant process all the more important.
Typically grants will range from $500 to $1,500, but up to $4,000 may be available for special projects, particularly those that impact vulnerable and/or disadvantaged individuals.
Nonprofit agencies with questions about the grant application process are encouraged to contact CRCF at (716) 301-2723 or foundation@cattfoundation.org
Former members of the dissolved Mental Health Association of Cattaraugus County established the fund to financially support programs and activities that promote mental wellness in Cattaraugus County.
Since the fund was established in 2018, it has made possible just short of $8,000 in grants for programming and services that support the mental wellness of Cattaraugus County citizens.
Donations can be made to the Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus County Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or cattfoundation.org.