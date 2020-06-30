OLEAN — The Mental Health Subcommittee of the Community Services Board of Cattaraugus County will meet at the Cattaraugus County Office Building, Olean, by way of video conferencing, on Monday at 2 p.m., for the transaction of such business as may properly come before the meeting.
Pursuant to New York State Executive Order 202.1, public in-person access will not be permitted.
The public may listen to the subcommittee meeting online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/312101389. The event password: MHSubcommittee and by phone at (571) 317-3122. Access Code is 312-101-389.