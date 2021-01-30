OLEAN — The Mental Health Subcommittee of the Community Services Board of Cattaraugus County will meet at the Cattaraugus County Office Building, Olean, by way of video conferencing, on Monday at 2 p.m., for the transaction of such business as may properly come before the meeting.
Pursuant to New York State Executive Order 202.1, public in-person access will not be permitted. The public may listen to the subcommittee meeting by joining the meeting online or by phone.
To join online, visit https://cattcounty.webex.com/cattcounty/j.php?MTID=mb82fc72434af4d7592f32a65d0088910. The password is Cs2f8wJgap4.
To join by phone, call (646) 992-2010. The meeting number (access code) is 1793949192.