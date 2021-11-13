RANDOLPH — The contributions of a Randolph native who lost his life in the Vietnam War were honored Friday with the dedication of the Interstate 86 bridge crossing West Main Street in Randolph as the “CPL William James Hillard Memorial Bridge.”
State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joe Giglio, sponsors of the legislation enacting the designation, were joined at the Randolph American Legion by Hillard’s family and friends, town officials and members of the community to commemorate the courage and sacrifices of the decorated fallen hero.
Born in Kennedy, Hillard grew up in Randolph and graduated from Randolph Central School in 1966. He joined the Peace Corps in 1967, helping farmers in India. Shortly after returning from India and marrying his high school sweetheart, he joined the Army in March 1968. The United States was fully engaged in the Vietnam War at that time.
“Fresh from his Peace Corps service in India, Bill Hillard made the choice to continue serving his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army in March 1968, which he knew meant going to war,” Borrello said. “He felt called to duty and he took his oath to serve our country and citizens, no matter the cost.”
As a member of Company B, 26th Engineer Battalion, 23rd Infantry Division, Hillard and his unit were part of Operation Iron Mountain. On March 15, 1969, after volunteering to go on patrol, Hillard was one of three soldiers killed by an enemy explosive device during combat operations at Quang Ngai. It was just days after his 21st birthday.
During his military service, Hillard received a Purple Heart, two Bronze Star medals, one Oak Leaf Cluster, a good Conduct medal, a National Defense Service medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross with Palm and the Presidential Unit Citation. His name is inscribed on Panel 29W/Line 45 of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
Giglio said the dedication of the bridge is a fitting reminder of a brief life well-lived.
“We are forever grateful for the service members who have committed their lives to making the world a better, safer place for the generations that follow,” Giglio said.
“We honor his memory with this bridge, but we can respect him by truly doing that which he believed in; namely, voting, speaking responsibility and practicing faith in our God,” said Steve McCord, Director of the Veterans’ Services Agency in Cattaraugus County.
“This bridge will stand as a testament to Corporal Hillard’s commitment and selflessness to our great nation,” Borrello said.