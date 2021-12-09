LITTLE VALLEY — The HomeCare & Hospice Foundation presented its 26th annual Tree of Life memorial ceremony Monday at the Little Valley VFW.
Although smaller this year than in the past due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, families and friends gathered to hang their personalized ornament of remembrance and pay tribute to a loved one who has passed.
Centered around remembrance and healing, the Tree of Life ceremony is a way for people to commemorate loved ones who have died and provides an opportunity for those who have experienced loss to memorialize a family member or friend during the holiday season.
Leanna Cameron, director of organizational advancement for Hospice, opened the ceremony and Rev. Stan Scoville, spiritual care coordinator, gave the invocation and benediction.
“We realized this is the holiday season, and with all of its festivities it can be a difficult time for those of us who are grieving,” Scoville said. “We find that our needs are often different from those around who are joining in the hustle and bustle of the season.”
Sarah Negron, agency relations coordinator, recited the poem “Never Forgotten” and Hannah Pollock, social worker, read the poem “One Memory Away” during the ceremony.
As each loved one’s name was called, family members came forward to hang a special ornament on the tree. This year’s ornament is a bell, something Scoville said has been around for thousands of years and an instrument heard often during ceremonies, religious services and throughout the holiday season.
“Today, at this special Tree of Life ceremony, we remember that the bell has been rung for our loved ones,” he said.
After the ornaments were hung on the tree, Cameron and Scoville lit the Remembrance Wreath as Pollock read the message of remembrance.
“As we light these five candles in memory of you, we light one for our grief, one for our courage, one for our memories, one for our love, and one for our hope,” she said.
Each year, the HomeCare & Hospice staff ask the family member of someone who was on hospice and passed away to share their experience. Cameron read a letter written by one of their nurses whose grandfather was on hospice before dying earlier in the year.
“My family and I will forever be thankful for hospice services. Not only did hospice give my family the opportunity to be with my grandpa at the end of life, but really prepared my family and me for what might happen during the dying process,” she wrote. “My family and I miss my grandpa every day but still cherish that we were able to spend the last couple of months with him at home.”
Tree of Life memorial ceremonies allow local grieving families, friends and caregivers a way to remember and celebrate their loved ones during the holiday season.
Additional ceremonies will be held in the following communities:
• Olean, 1 p.m. Saturday at Total Senior Care, 519 N. Union St.
• Arcade, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at Arcade Fire Hall, 145 North St.
• Virtual ceremony, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. via Facebook Live.
As an option for remembrance, ornaments and luminaries are offered for purchase each year. The proceeds serve as a gift to current and future patients. Donations help support more patients and families as they face the end of life.
To find out more about HomeCare & Hospice and the services offered, visit homecare-hospice.org or call 372-2106.