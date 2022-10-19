SALAMANCA — Darrell Klute, Republican and Conservative candidate for Cattaraugus County clerk, will host a meet and greet event Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m at the Holy Cross Club in Salamanca.

Refreshments will be provided.

