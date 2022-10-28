OLEAN — Cheryl Smith of the Olean-based Thoughtful Insurance Office has scheduled the next Medicare 101 seminar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. It will be approximately one hour in length, interactive in nature, and focused upon maximizing your Medicare insurance benefit.
Key topics include Medicare basics, filing deadlines, enrollment windows, various insurance options and much more. Those interested should contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433 to reserve their spot and obtain instructions on joining the meetings. Enrollment is limited to ensure proper attention and care are delivered to those in attendance.
Mrs. Smith stated, “When the time comes to choose a Medicare plan, reviewing all of the options can be overwhelming. This basic 101 webinar will offer attendees all the tools and resources to make it easier to understand and apply all of the basic rules of Medicare.”
Although the seminar will be through Google Meet, individual meetings can also be scheduled through Thoughtful Insurance. Located in Holiday Park Center-Suite 509, 2656 W. State St., Thoughtful Insurance welcomes individual meetings scheduled by appointment only. Please call (716) 379-3562 to schedule with either Cheryl Smith or Vicki Pollock.
The final webinar for 2022 is set for the first Wednesday of the month, Dec. 7. Both organizations make these educational benefits free for Chamber members as a way to strengthen the residents and business community members. GOACC encourages feedback from attendees to help consistently define the topics and areas of interest.