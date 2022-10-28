OLEAN — Cheryl Smith of the Olean-based Thoughtful Insurance Office has scheduled the next Medicare 101 seminar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. It will be approximately one hour in length, interactive in nature, and focused upon maximizing your Medicare insurance benefit.

Key topics include Medicare basics, filing deadlines, enrollment windows, various insurance options and much more. Those interested should contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433 to reserve their spot and obtain instructions on joining the meetings. Enrollment is limited to ensure proper attention and care are delivered to those in attendance.

