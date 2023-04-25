OLEAN — Cheryl Smith of the Olean-based Thoughtful Insurance Office has scheduled the next Medicare 101 seminar on May 3.
Discussions are conducted through GoogleMeet. The session will be approximately one hour in length, at 6 p.m., interactive in nature, and focused upon maximizing your Medicare insurance benefit.
Smith stated, “Medicare can be confusing to understand – when do I sign up? what if I'm still working when I turn 65? How do I decide what plan is best for me?"
Through this education series provided through Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, these sessions will help you better understand the many different parts of Medicare and what your options are when you enroll in Medicare.
Key topics include Medicare basics, filing deadlines, enrollment windows, various insurance options and much more.
Questions such as which parts of Medicare you need, when to enroll to avoid penalties and what it doesn't cover will be answered.
Those interested should contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com to reserve their spot and obtain instructions on joining the meetings. Enrollment is limited to ensure proper attention and care is delivered to those in attendance.
Although the seminar will be through Google Meet, individual meetings can also be scheduled through Thoughtful Insurance. Located in Holiday Park Center-Suite 509, 2656 W. State St., Olean, Thoughtful Insurance welcomes individual meetings scheduled by appointment only. Please call (716) 379-3562 to schedule with either Cheryl Smith or Vicki Pollock.
Upcoming webinars are set for the first Wednesday of the month: June 7, Jul 12 and Aug 2. Both organizations make these educational benefits free for Chamber members as a way to strengthen the residents and business community members. GOACC encourages feedback from attendees to help consistently define the topics and areas of interest.