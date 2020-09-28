OLEAN — Majlinda Maynard, dietary clerk, received Olean General Hospital’s September Star Award.
She’s worked at OGH since 2019.
“Majlinda is polite, cheery and respectful. She is highly motivated and would be an asset for the hospital and any organization. She is kind and cares about her patients,” according to her nomination from a patient.
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated by patients or coworkers for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence. Those nominated for the award are OGH’s “shining stars.”