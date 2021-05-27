SALAMANCA — Those who have received a COVID vaccine will no longer be required to wear a mask inside Salamanca’s city buildings.
The Common Council on Wednesday authorized amending the city’s policy requiring face covering in accordance with CDC, state and county health department guidelines, which does not require masks for customers or visitors if they are fully vaccinated.
However, all protective barriers that are in place will remain in place and should not be removed or changed until further guidance.
It was noted that those who are immunocompromised or feel more comfortable wearing a mask due to a preexisting medical condition may still wear a mask.
Councilman Barry Smith, I-Ward 3, wondered if these changes apply to people using other city property like parks and playgrounds, noting the youth sports leagues. Brundage said sports leagues have their own plans and guidance.
“Now that 12-year-old-plus can be vaccinated, I think the ruling is still going to be if you’re vaccinated fully, you don’t have to wear them,” she said.
The council also held a public hearing on a proposed local law to amend the city charter to provide that the council shall have the sole authority to appoint, hire, remove and set the compensation of all city officers and employees, unless specifically provided otherwise by law.
Some members of the Salamanca Police Commission in attendance expressed frustration with how the council went about changing the charter with a local law. Commission chair Lane Hoag said the local law takes away the power of the Police Commission and a charter commission should have been formed, according to Cities 101 — Municipal Charters.
City attorney Jeff Swiatek said a charter commission is one way the city charter can legally be changed in New York state, but adopting a local law is also a legal way to do it.
“The process that has been used to this point is the process of amending the charter through local law,” Swiatek said. “Whether the council wishes to do it that way or one of the other available ways is for the council to decide.”
Hoag also said members of the Police Commission were not sent a draft of the local law before it was passed at the council’s May 12 meeting and that copies of the local law were not provided to the public at Wednesday’s public hearing.
Commission member Heather Jackson said that changing the charter gives the council a power that was held by the commission and city residents may disagree with that decision. She said the change to the charter should have been done by a public referendum — which is the third way a charter can be amended.
Swiatek said because the council delegates the authority to hire, fire and set wages to the commission in the first place that changing the charter to return that authority to the council doesn’t upset the balance of power between elected officials in a way that would require a public referendum.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council approved:
• applying for $752,284 from Sen. Kristen Gillibrand’s discretionary funds for a Department of Public Works standby generator, roof repair or replacement at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater and energy efficiency upgrades at the city municipal building;
• advertising for bids for citywide cleanup for either the week of July 12 or July 19, to be determined, at cost of $35 per participant; and
• obtaining a credit card for use by an undercover drug force task officer for purchasing gasoline.