SALAMANCA — One of the biggest voices in country music is headed for Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.
Martina McBride will perform inside the Seneca Allegany Events Center on April 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday.
McBride is a country music legend known for her powerful voice and soaring soprano singing range. Throughout her career, McBride has enjoyed a string of major hit singles, including five No. 1 songs on the Country Music chart, as well as a No. 1 hit on the Adult Contemporary chart.
Songs like “My Baby Loves Me,” “Independence Day,” “Wild Angels,” “A Broken Wing” and “This One’s For the Girls” helped make her a dominant force on the airwaves and establish widespread cross-over appeal. McBride has won multiple Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards and is a 14-time Grammy nominee.
At this time, masks will be required for everyone attending indoor entertainment shows at Seneca Resorts & Casinos.
Tickets start at $35. Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at all of its properties. Tickets may be purchased online at senecaalleganycasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in-person The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either e-mail or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.