BRADFORD, Pa. — Numerous area residents were on the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford's fall dean's list. Dean's list status is awarded to students who earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
• Allegany — Rachael M. Bierfeldt, first-year, business management; Haley C. Burkett, senior, criminal justice; Sean W. Campbell, sophomore, business management; Arthur R. Peterson, senior, energy science and technology; Tammy Putt-Goudie, senior, early level education (preK-4); Tyler L. Stady, senior, computer information systems and technology
• Cattaraugus — Olivia P. Goode, first-year, nursing
• Hinsdale — Carly Keenan, junior, criminal justice; Colton J. Miller, junior, criminal justice
• Limestone — Chad J. Carlson, first-year, health and physical education; Kylee J. Case, junior, forensic science; Pressley L. Keane, junior, psychology
• Olean — Cory M. Anastasia, sophomore, social studies education 7-12; Sylvia L. Barlett, sophomore, forensic science; Gabrielle N. Carpenter, senior, sport and recreation management; Derek M. Eaton, senior, psychology; Zachry Ensell, senior, accounting; Seth Macdonald, junior, biology and pre-optometry; Timothy J. Magro, senior, health and physical education; Emily M. Snyder, sophomore, history-political science; Julia Stayer, junior, exercise science
• Randolph — Claire N. Roosa, senior, biology
• Salamanca — Lauren E. Harvey, senior, business management; Stone P. Wilson, senior, history-political science
• Wellsville — Kayla L. Day, first-year, nursing; Lucien L. Kalkhof, senior, business management; Delayne L. Mattison, sophomore, radiological science
• West Valley — Stephanie M. Delano, junior, biology and pre-medicine