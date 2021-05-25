SALAMANCA — An active search is underway in Western New York for a man wanted for second-degree attempted murder and first-degree criminal use of a firearm, Salamanca Police said Tuesday.
Aaron J. John, 30, is described as “possibly armed and dangerous,” and civilians should not attempt to apprehend him, police said.
Police said John is a Native American male, approximately 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, with a thin build and long brown hair and brown eyes.
Due to the ongoing investigation, police declined to disclose additional details.
Police said John is believed to be in the Buffalo or Tonawanda area and possibly driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe bearing NY FGJ4450 plates.
Anyone with information about John’s whereabouts should report it to the Salamanca Police Department at 945-2330 or any local law enforcement.
