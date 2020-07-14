BUFFALO — FeedMore WNY, formerly the Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels for WNY, has announced a $25,000 donation from M&T Bank to support COVID-19 response efforts benefitting local children and older adults.
The donation will enable FeedMore WNY to help more youth and older adults, more quickly, by increasing bulk food purchases and delivery for its BackPack Program and senior grocery services.
It also will help cover operating costs for the organization’s annual Walk Off Hunger fundraiser, which has gone virtual and will kick off on Oct. 3.
On top of the monetary donation, M&T Bank also is pledging to provide in-person support at the organization’s distribution centers. The team has long been volunteering at the food bank warehouse as well as participating in the “Adopt-A-Route” program with its employees volunteering to deliver meals to homebound residents since 2014.
M&T Bank also donated to aid front line workers at local hospitals in the local fight against COVID-19, as well as to the New York Forward Loan Fund and Open4, two initiatives aimed at providing guidance and support to small businesses and non-profits.