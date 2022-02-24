OLEAN — Applications are now being accepted for the low-income household water assistance program for Cattaraugus County residents.
For those in need of some help with their water bills, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a temporary emergency program designed to help low-income families pay overdue water bills.
LIHWAP is a grant, so participants don’t have to repay the assistance received.
LIHWAP crisis grants may be available if you have an emergency situation and are in jeopardy of losing your water service. You can receive one crisis grant for your drinking water service and one crisis grant for your wastewater service, up to $2,500 each.
Crisis situations include past-due water bills, termination of utility service, danger of having utility service terminated (you received a notice that service will be shut off within the next 60 days).
For how to apply and more information about the program, see the program website through the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance at otda.ny.gov.