LITTLE VALLEY — The Little Valley Food Pantry recently received a $3,000 grant from the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, founded by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany.
Food pantry manager Mary Bailey said they were awarded this generous and much-needed grant in early October. She said it’s a wonderful blessing to have this grant to help them buy food.
“We are grateful to get this grant because the food pantry helps so many people,” she said. “The food pantry survives on grants and donations.”
Bailey said the majority of the pantry’s food donations come from the Food Bank of Western New York in Buffalo. They receive other food donations from Walmart and Tops Market in Springville, as well as pizzas from Little Caesars in Salamanca, but they have to buy other food items at local stores.
“The grant from the Renodin Foundation makes it possible for us to buy additional food,” she said. “The pantry supplements its food supply with the funds received from the Renodin grant.”
The Little Valley Food Pantry recently moved from the Valley View Baptist Church on the outskirts of town to the former Little Valley school at 207 Rock City St. Bailey said the new location has enabled the pantry to expand to accommodate the ever-increasing numbers of people in need of food.
The food pantry is open every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A truck brings produce and dairy products one Thursday a month from 10 a.m. to noon.
Donations for the food pantry can be mailed to Mary Bailey, 9579 Leon Road, Cattaraugus, NY 14719. Anyone who is experiencing a food emergency should call (716) 257-3135.
The Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation is a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. Each year, thousands of individuals are helped in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, as well as McKean County in Pennsylvania. To find out more, visit online at renodinfoundation.org.