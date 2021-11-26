Little Valley church relaunching Sunday under new name

LITTLE VALLEY — The Little Valley First United Methodist Church, located at 109 Court St., will soon be known as Bridge of Hope.
The congregation invites the public to share in the relaunch activities, beginning with a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. A time of celebration and fellowship will follow.
Church member Glenda Campbell said the name change won’t be official until their paperwork is accepted. She said some research also has to be done to be sure another church isn’t already using the name “Bridge of Hope.”
According to Campbell, the Methodist conference closed the church for seven months due to COVID-19 restrictions but it has been allowed to reopen. She said 20 to 25 members were attending services on a weekly basis.
A declining attendance prompted a relaunch, as directed by district superintendent Suzanne Block. Campbell said the active church members needed to regroup and search for God’s guidance on where the church was headed.
“Some decisions had to be made. We asked ourselves if we should continue to remain open or should we close the church, so we went through a relaunch,” she said. “It took us seven months and, during that time period, eight of the members participated in a conference program called Launchpad.”
The purpose of the program was to assist the congregation. Campbell said the group met weekly, via Zoom, and the program guided them into discovering God’s plan through ministry and how to put that vision into place.
“At the same time, we were having a Wednesday night Bible study that was being taught by the district superintendent,” she said. “The lessons were from the books of Acts and Ephesians, with the focus being on Christ’s church, and it was open to everyone.”
In spite of the declining numbers in membership, some members have remained active behind the scenes since the beginning of May. Campbell said they’ve been meeting every Thursday night as a group discussing reopening, revisioning, renaming the church and starting over. She said they have spent many hours in Bible study and prayer putting a lot of effort into this plan. It’s been a huge commitment for everyone involved.
Part of the relaunch includes new programs. Campbell said they are currently doing a Faith Circle on the first and third Monday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Memorial Library of Little Valley. She said the program is being held at the library, rather than the church, because people sometimes don’t want to come into the church but are willing to go somewhere else.
“Over the summer, we did some community based activities to try to get a feel for what the community wanted from a church and how we can meet the needs of the community,” she said. “We had some success and some failures, but we learned a lot. We learned that the younger generation doesn’t feel the church is relevant today, so we have to find a way to make church relevant and appealing to them and all ages.”
Campbell said the whole point is to take church out of the church building and take Christ out to the streets. She said the focus should not be inside the building because it’s not about the building.
The group is studying from a program called the Wired Word. Campbell said it confronts today’s news with scripture and hope. She said the topics come from today’s news so the lessons are current and relevant. They are going to continue with the Faith Circle featuring the Wired Word on the first and third Monday of the month.
“If we find there is interest, we’re hoping to start a simple discipleship program, ‘The Purpose Driven Life,’ by Rick Warren,” she added. “It’s a basic program on what it means to be a Christian and how it’s relevant today. We need to make it relevant today.”
The church currently does not have a pastor and the congregation is searching for one. Campbell said a handful of church members have been taking turns leading the worship services.
To find out more, call the church at (716) 938-6150 or visit Bridge of Hope on Facebook.