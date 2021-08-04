LITTLE VALLEY — With the Cattaraugus County Fair back this year, local 4-H members are excited and ready to exhibit the animals they have worked hard with all year long.
Among those 4-H’ers is Alysa Williams of Little Valley, an eight-year member of the Valley Workers 4-H Club based in East Otto. She will be taking her steer, Parker, along with eight other beef cows and calves, to show at the fair. All are registered Angus raised on her family’s farm, Williams Ranch and Cattle in Little Valley.
Like everyone else, Alysa was disappointed when the fair was canceled in 2020. She was all set to take a different steer, and was also going to take Parker, then three months old, and his mom as a cow-calf pair.
“This year, I will show all nine of my Angus in the arena at various times,” she said. “I will sell Parker at the market auction at the end of the fair and bring the rest home.”
Parker is 15 months old and weighs approximately 1,400 pounds, Alysa said. When she sells him at the auction, she’ll save the money like she has in past years. She said most of her profit from the market sales go towards college or she invests it in another cow.
“Most of the time, I take my steers right off our farm. Because they are already mine, I don’t have to pay for them up front,” she explained.
There’s a lot of work, patience and persistence involved with getting an animal ready for the fair. The animal has to be properly fed to gain a target weight for auction, groomed, halter-trained to lead in the ring and have up-to-date vaccinations.
Alysa said she usually starts working with her Angus when they are very young calves. She begins by putting a rope on them when they are about a week-old, then walks them around a little bit taking baby steps.
“Towards September and October is when I really start to put the time in to halter-break them. By then, they are five to six months old,” she said. “Parker was one of my harder Angus to train on the halter because he’d plant his feet and wouldn’t move. He was stubborn, but now I can do anything with him.”
When Alysa joined the Valley Workers at age 7, she started out showing goats and had 20 at one point. She chose goats for her project back then because, at the time, she was too young to show large cattle. When she turned 10, she started showing Angus steers.
“I got my first Angus about five years ago,” she said. “Now I have 12 registered Angus including Parker, some cows and calves. My favorite is a cow named Penelope and her calf, Peyton.”
In addition to raising and showing the beef animals that she loves, Alysa said she likes 4-H because she gets to show off her projects that she’s been working on all year. She also gets to hang out with her peers and meet new people that she wouldn’t have been able to meet otherwise.
Alysa is the daughter of Jeff and Vicky Williams of Little Valley. Now 16, she will enter her junior year at Ellicottville Central School this fall. After high school graduation, she plans to attend college to pursue a degree in the agricultural field.
This year’s 4-H Market Class Animal Sale is a live auction with online bidding that will open Friday at 5 p.m. The live auction and webcast will begin Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the dairy and livestock arenas. A Junior Department schedule of events is available on the county fair website at cattarauguscofair.com.