OLEAN — The Olean Public Library has announced that a new program, Checkers Library TV, will begin on Monday at 3:30 p.m., on the library’s website and social media.
Checkers Library TV is a monthly television-style show aimed at providing entertainment for children that illustrates the benefits of reading in an exciting way.
The main monthly episodes are 30 minutes, with shorter weekly segments of the show available as well.
The program stars Checkers the Inventor, his vacuum robot sidekick Snoozer, and special guests. Every episode is packed with fast-paced segments designed to engage and captivate the audience.
Dr. Dan offers weekly tips for staying healthy and safe, Snoozer tells his joke of the week and Mrs. Hamilton presents her Storytime Theater every month. There are also book recommendations, interviews, art projects, science experiments, toy reviews and viewer mail.
Checkers the Inventor has produced multimedia educational entertainment for libraries, schools, online platforms and live events for the past 10 years, including performing three years at The White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll, to support Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign.
This program will be best suited to children ages 2 to 10, and registration is not required.
For more information, contact Kathy O’Malley, coordinator of children’s services, at 372-0200 ext. 2023.