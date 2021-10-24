OLEAN — Professional magician and storyteller Cris Johnson will present two Halloween-themed shows Thursday at the Olean Public Library.
The first show, “Spooky Magic," will begin at 4 p.m. and is intended for children ages 4 to 12 and their families.
“This show is designed to promote the fun, spooky nature of Halloween in a safe way for families,” Johnson explains. “The show will feature a visit from a playful ghost, a drawing of Frankenstein’s monster that comes to life, objects floating in the air and more!"
The second show, "New York Spirits," will begin at 7 p.m. and is a 60-minute collection of stories and legends taken from non-fiction accounts. Aimed at adults and teens, the show will cover regional hauntings, including those of Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, Fort William Henry Museum, the Utica Lunatic Asylum and the Red Coach Inn of Niagara Falls.
The performances are free and open to the public. Registration is not required. For more information, contact the library at 372-0200.