Leon Historical Society recognizes veterans with honor roll, wall

LEON — Members of the Leon Historical Society are celebrating the town’s veterans with dedication of Honor Roll signs and a Veterans Wall renamed “The United States of Military Veterans of Leon, New York.”
In addition to the honor rolls, the program held at the Leon United Methodist Church included guest speaker Major Lyle R. Milliman, a Wall of Veterans with photos, a display of vintage military uniforms and a sign commemorating soldiers from all American Wars who served in the military.
Major Milliman, an U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo Deputy District Commander who is the recipient of several awards and decorations, talked about the origins of Veterans Day beginning with World War I and the armistice was declared Nov. 11, 1918.
“We are here today to remember all who served in defense of our nation. Folks joined for a myriad of reasons, but they all understood the potential to be called on to serve a nation at war,” he said. “All the folks listed here gave a part of themselves while serving.”
Milliman commented on how the nation has seen periods where veterans were treated poorly and that it’s a stain on America’s history. He said veterans are viewed more favorably today, especially compared to the late 1970s and ‘80s.
“I want to thank every military member listed on these boards today,” he said. “Many are long-gone, but remembering their service is critical to preserving their sacrifice. Their commitment to service earned them my respect and, I hope, yours as well.”
Town Historian Pat Bromley donated countless hours gathering names, photos and organizing the event. Bromley credited new historical society member Lynette McElmurray for assisting her with the genealogy and research that was required for the project.
Milliman worked with Bromley and Bailey, who made the signs, to try to update the honor roll and make them more accurate, and acknowledged Bailey who donated her time, skill and materials to make the signs.
Bromley said the Women’s Relief Corps (W.R.C. #156), organized in 1890, was an auxiliary of the Grand Army of the Republic Inc. (G.A.R.), which was the Union Civil War veterans’ organization. It was planned to assist widows and orphans of veterans. For many years, at Christmastime, Corps #156 sent a barrel of vegetables, fruit, jams and jellies to assist in their care.
According to Bromley, the W.R.C. in conjunction with the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.), took part in Memorial Day services for the first time in 1891. She said that’s when Leon started services for its veterans.
“Leon’s first honor roll sign was put up in 1943 on the lawn of Guy and Inez Hill,” she said. “The historical society had a new sign made in 2006 and started reading the roll call for World War I and World War II veterans from Leon.”
Bromley said the historical society added another sign listing the veterans who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars a few years later, and they recently added 78 veterans. She said the Wall of Veterans is on display in the Old 1836 Church at the four corners in Leon.
“We wanted to acknowledge what our veterans have done for us. They have a day and we need to respect them,” she said. “They fought for our country and I’m very proud of our whole community.”
The Leon Historical Society thanks Major Milliman for his presentation and Fran Bailey for creating the honor roll signs. They plan to have the signs mounted and displayed at the gazebo, located on the church’s lower lawn, in the spring.
Bromley said the historical society needs help building their Veterans’ Wall and is looking for pictures of people who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and lived in Leon. Contact Historian Pat Bromley at (716) 296-5709 or pat.bromley1161@gmail.com.